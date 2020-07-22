Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,313.06

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,313.06 and traded as high as $2,675.00. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $2,667.00, with a volume of 1,012,993 shares traded.

AHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.00) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) price target (up from GBX 1,750 ($21.54)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.77) to GBX 3,390 ($41.72) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.23) to GBX 2,500 ($30.77) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 3,195 ($39.32) to GBX 2,700 ($33.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,534.29 ($31.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.56. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion and a PE ratio of 16.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,624.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,313.06.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 175 ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 175.10 ($2.15) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group plc will post 18700.6421427 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a GBX 33.50 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

About Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

