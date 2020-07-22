Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Shares of Ecosynthetix Inc (TSE:ECO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.25. Ecosynthetix shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 4,002 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 23.72 and a quick ratio of 22.38. The company has a market cap of $128.47 million and a P/E ratio of -83.33.

Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecosynthetix Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex used as coating binder for paper and paperboard; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

