Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $602.01

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $602.01 and traded as low as $535.20. Barratt Developments shares last traded at $535.20, with a volume of 2,315,708 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 659 ($8.11) to GBX 645 ($7.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 900 ($11.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 685 ($8.43) to GBX 630 ($7.75) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 890 ($10.95) to GBX 540 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 670.31 ($8.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 521.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 602.01.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Sharon White bought 363 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,967.46 ($2,421.19).

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

