Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.45. Entree Resources shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 63,520 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a market cap of $73.70 million and a P/E ratio of -12.22.

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,336,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,827,695.20.

About Entree Resources (TSE:ETG)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Further Reading: Range Trading

