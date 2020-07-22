Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.45. Entree Resources shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 63,520 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a market cap of $73.70 million and a P/E ratio of -12.22.
Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Entree Resources (TSE:ETG)
Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.
