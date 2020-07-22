Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.60. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 90,700 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $340.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

