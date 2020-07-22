Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.33

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.33 and traded as high as $15.35. Aecon Group shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 278,857 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Laurentian set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.94.

The company has a market cap of $898.01 million and a P/E ratio of 13.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.07.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$747.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$655.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

