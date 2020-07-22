Cranswick (LON:CWK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,567.50

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3,567.50 and traded as high as $3,708.00. Cranswick shares last traded at $3,658.00, with a volume of 55,477 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,860 ($47.50) to GBX 3,920 ($48.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,760 ($46.27) to GBX 3,940 ($48.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cranswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,902 ($48.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,598.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,567.50.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX 156.40 ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 152.60 ($1.88) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Cranswick plc will post 15794.5741156 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 43.70 ($0.54) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $16.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

About Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

