eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.92. eMagin shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 2,090,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in eMagin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,741 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of eMagin worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pennon Group Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,098.94
Pennon Group Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,098.94
Sherritt International Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15
Sherritt International Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15
Russel Metals Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.44
Russel Metals Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.44
Ashtead Group Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,313.06
Ashtead Group Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,313.06
Ecosynthetix Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.18
Ecosynthetix Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.18
Barratt Developments Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $602.01
Barratt Developments Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $602.01


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report