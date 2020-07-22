eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.92. eMagin shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 2,090,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in eMagin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,741 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of eMagin worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

