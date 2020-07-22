Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $131.98

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.98 and traded as high as $132.00. Cairn Energy shares last traded at $130.30, with a volume of 390,911 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cairn Energy to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 246 ($3.03) to GBX 131 ($1.61) in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 165.50 ($2.04).

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.98. The firm has a market cap of $797.08 million and a P/E ratio of 8.50.

Cairn Energy Company Profile (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

