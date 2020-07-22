Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.10. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 7,046 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$10.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

