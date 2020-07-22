Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,103.17

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,103.17 and traded as high as $1,161.86. Hilton Food Group shares last traded at $1,150.00, with a volume of 51,698 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Hilton Food Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hilton Food Group from GBX 980 ($12.06) to GBX 1,020 ($12.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Friday, June 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $933.68 million and a PE ratio of 28.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,210.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Nigel Majewski sold 34,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.47), for a total transaction of £409,718.40 ($504,206.74).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

