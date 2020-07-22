Centamin (LON:CEY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $146.96

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $146.96 and traded as high as $194.70. Centamin shares last traded at $194.70, with a volume of 5,389,863 shares traded.

CEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Centamin from GBX 172 ($2.12) to GBX 184 ($2.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Panmure Gordon increased their target price on Centamin from GBX 111 ($1.37) to GBX 131 ($1.61) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.71) target price (up previously from GBX 175 ($2.15)) on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centamin to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 179.38 ($2.21).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 146.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

