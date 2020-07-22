Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.82

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.82 and traded as high as $83.20. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $82.52, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Formula Systems (1985) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $466.27 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.