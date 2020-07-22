Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $2.60. Future Fintech Group shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 488,100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Future Fintech Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Future Fintech Group stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 490.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,809 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Future Fintech Group worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Future Fintech Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

