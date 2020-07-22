Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $2.60. Future Fintech Group shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 488,100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Future Fintech Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Future Fintech Group stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 490.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,809 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Future Fintech Group worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Future Fintech Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

