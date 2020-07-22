SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.64

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.42. SandRidge Permian Trust shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 267,200 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $23.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.
SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 76.92%.
SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PER)
SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.
