SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.64

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.42. SandRidge Permian Trust shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 267,200 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $23.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

Get SandRidge Permian Trust alerts:

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 76.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 833.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PER)

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.