Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.78

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as low as $2.33. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.