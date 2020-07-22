Electricite de France (EPA:EDF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.56

Electricite de France SA (EPA:EDF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.56 and traded as high as $9.76. Electricite de France shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1,784,537 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.56.

Electricite de France Company Profile (EPA:EDF)

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

