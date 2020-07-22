OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.37

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.37 and traded as low as $29.25. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 2,856 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OTC Markets Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 80.44%. The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SPX Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.70 Million
SPX Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.70 Million
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.68
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.68
Urban One Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48
Urban One Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48
ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.11
ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.11
ConocoPhillips PT Raised to $48.00 at Raymond James
ConocoPhillips PT Raised to $48.00 at Raymond James
Magnolia Oil & Gas PT Raised to $7.50 at Northland Securities
Magnolia Oil & Gas PT Raised to $7.50 at Northland Securities


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report