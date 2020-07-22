CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.59

CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $2.83. CTI Industries shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 169,226 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter. CTI Industries had a negative net margin of 22.31% and a negative return on equity of 423.81%.

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

