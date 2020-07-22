B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.51

B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as high as $2.28. B Communications shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 9,800 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of B Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter. B Communications had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 101.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in B Communications during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in B Communications by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in B Communications during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

