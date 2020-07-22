Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.14

Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.14 and traded as low as $10.01. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 4,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.59% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.