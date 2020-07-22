Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.12

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.12 and traded as low as $9.10. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 7,072 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEQU. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 90,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

