Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.12

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.12 and traded as low as $9.10. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 7,072 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.
Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.
