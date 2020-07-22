Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.16. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 9,500 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolving Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.19% of Evolving Systems worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.