American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.10. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 139,200 shares changing hands.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

