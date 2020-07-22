HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.43 Million

Brokerages expect that HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) will announce sales of $195.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the highest is $195.93 million. HubSpot reported sales of $163.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $805.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.40 million to $809.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $966.30 million, with estimates ranging from $941.00 million to $982.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $184.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.76.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $251,867.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,829,455.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,085,350.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,835. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $230.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -163.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.82. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $243.58.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

