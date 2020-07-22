Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report sales of $64.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.60 million. Upland Software reported sales of $53.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $263.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.40 million to $265.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $272.31 million, with estimates ranging from $262.93 million to $283.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. Upland Software’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPLD shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of UPLD opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $897.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $48.57.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $275,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,699,854.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $335,373.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,754,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,903 shares of company stock valued at $781,417. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

