Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) will post sales of $98.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.80 million. Penumbra posted sales of $134.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $534.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.10 million to $551.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $690.76 million, with estimates ranging from $658.80 million to $722.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $200.79 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $202.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.04 and a 200-day moving average of $173.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.21 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $1,688,323.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 571,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,940,227.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,251 shares of company stock worth $9,914,513 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Penumbra by 11.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

