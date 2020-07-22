Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post sales of $60,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $170,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $57.77 million, with estimates ranging from $9.22 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43,965.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

AUPH stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 21.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 409.5% in the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,182,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,266,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

