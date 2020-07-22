$8.87 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce $8.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Sientra posted sales of $20.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $55.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $64.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $78.80 million, with estimates ranging from $76.20 million to $80.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative net margin of 134.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on Sientra from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Sientra from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Sientra from $6.50 to $5.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.26.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sientra in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sientra by 866.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 36,028 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Sientra by 4.2% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 295,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.