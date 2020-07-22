Analysts Anticipate CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.40 Million

Analysts expect that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will post $419.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $430.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $404.59 million. CDK Global posted sales of $488.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 127.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 210.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

CDK stock opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 868.37 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

