Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.02 Billion

Analysts expect that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will announce sales of $21.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.30 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $22.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $86.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.04 billion to $87.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $86.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.04 billion to $88.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.