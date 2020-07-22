Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.66.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 253.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

