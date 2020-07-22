Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KRNT. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

KRNT opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -687.16 and a beta of 1.68. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 45.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,349,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

