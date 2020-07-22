LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LGIH. JMP Securities began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $114.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.08.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 561,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,942,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 24.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.