Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

LNVGY opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

