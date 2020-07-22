Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LOOP. ValuEngine upgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a current ratio of 20.53. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.06 million, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 641,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 30,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

