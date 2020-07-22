LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Get LSB Industries alerts:

NYSE:LXU opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. As a group, analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 8,618.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 1,205,440 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSB Industries (LXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.