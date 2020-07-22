Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $112.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 60.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 47.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 491.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 22,086 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlefield Banc (MBCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.