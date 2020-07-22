Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.37. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 83.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

