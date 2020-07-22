Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) Trading 0% Higher

Jul 22nd, 2020

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)’s stock price traded up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.56, 5,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 4,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSEP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $2,611,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth about $2,911,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth about $154,000.

