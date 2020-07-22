Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Trading 1.9% Higher

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, 19,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 99,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., through its subsidiary, Nanalysis Corp., operates as an industrial technology company. The company engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance analyzers for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, and education industries. Its products include NMReady-60PRO, a dual-channel nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer for multinuclear academic, research, and QA/QC inquires; NMReady-60e that allows students to acquire NMR data on their own samples and process these results during the lab; AUTOsample-60, a top mounting autosampler; NMReady-flow NMR flow cell kits; NMReady-CONNECT spectrometer that provides data about an instrument's performance and allows the user to setup, launch, and monitor spectroscopy experiments; and NMR accessories.

