Lam Research (LRCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lam Research to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $357.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $362.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $19,055,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.