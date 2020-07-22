Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

