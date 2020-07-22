Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Raised to $2.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 177.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRQ. ValuEngine lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.78.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Turquoise Hill Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $130.66 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2,457.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71,906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 452,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,943,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,061,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 767,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,653,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 5,318,053 shares during the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

