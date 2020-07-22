TE Connectivity (TEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE:TEL opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.57.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.