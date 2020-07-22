TE Connectivity (TEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TEL opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.57.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Earnings History for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September Trading 0% Higher
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September Trading 0% Higher
Nanalysis Scientific Trading 1.9% Higher
Nanalysis Scientific Trading 1.9% Higher
Lam Research to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Lam Research to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Cognizant Technology Solutions Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Cognizant Technology Solutions Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Turquoise Hill Resources PT Raised to $2.50 at Canaccord Genuity
Turquoise Hill Resources PT Raised to $2.50 at Canaccord Genuity
TE Connectivity Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
TE Connectivity Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report