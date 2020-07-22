Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 45.61%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $201,027.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,680.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Moody purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,667.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,719 shares of company stock worth $319,792 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

