BankUnited (BKU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKU stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

