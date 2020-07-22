Bunge (BG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bunge to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.81. Bunge has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $59.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

