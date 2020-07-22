Enbridge (ENB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of C$0.54 per share for the quarter.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.85 billion.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$41.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.88. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$33.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Enbridge from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.68.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

