Trinseo (TSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Trinseo to post earnings of ($2.54) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $853.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trinseo stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.60 million, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.75. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSE. Morgan Stanley cut Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $256,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

